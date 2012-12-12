Italy business groups urge parties to uphold EU pledges

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
ROME Dec 12 Some of Italy's main banking and business associations called on the next Italian government to uphold Prime Minister Mario Monti's commitments to European partners, including the so-called fiscal compact agreed in July.
The main banking and insurance associations and two small business associations said the commitments were "by the country and for the country and as such must be upheld by whoever is called to government".
The statement, which was not signed by the biggest business federation Confindustria, joins a growing chorus of calls from European policymakers urging the political parties to continue Monti's reform agenda after the election.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: