Italy business groups urge parties to uphold EU pledges

ROME Dec 12 Some of Italy's main banking and business associations called on the next Italian government to uphold Prime Minister Mario Monti's commitments to European partners, including the so-called fiscal compact agreed in July.

The main banking and insurance associations and two small business associations said the commitments were "by the country and for the country and as such must be upheld by whoever is called to government".

The statement, which was not signed by the biggest business federation Confindustria, joins a growing chorus of calls from European policymakers urging the political parties to continue Monti's reform agenda after the election.