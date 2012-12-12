Berlusconi says still candidate to be Italy's prime minister

ROME Dec 12 Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday he was still a candidate for prime minister in an election expected in February, despite suggesting earlier he could step down in favour of outgoing premier Mario Monti.

"At this moment I am a candidate for prime minister," Berlusconi said at a book launch in Rome in reply to a question.

Earlier he had said he would withdraw if Monti agreed to run as candidate for a centre-right coalition.