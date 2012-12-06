Italy finmin Grilli says reforms will go on despite tensions

MILAN Dec 6 The Italian government will
continue its reform agenda despite growing political tensions,
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday, rebuffing
criticism of its handling of the economy by former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party withdrew its
support for technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday,
walking out of one confidence vote and announcing it would
abstain in another to set up a conflict that could force a snap
election.
The 76-year-old billionaire said on Wednesday that Italy was
on the "edge of an abyss" because of the austerity policies
introduced by Monti.
"I'm not in a position to comment on the decisions of
parties that support our government. We are committed to pushing
forward with our work," Grilli told reporters on the sidelines
of a conference in Milan.