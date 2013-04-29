UPDATE 4-Italy's Letta wins confidence vote after pledging growth drive

* Promises focus on growth, wants EU change of direction
* Plans visit to Brussels, Paris, Berlin this week
* Poll shows low approval rating
By James Mackenzie
ROME, April 29 Italy's new Prime Minister Enrico
Letta won his first vote of confidence in parliament on Monday
after promising to press for a change to the European Union's
focus on austerity and pursue economic growth and jobs.
Letta said Italy could not afford to focus simply on trying
to cut its huge public debt and needed a new emphasis on lifting
the economy out of recession.
The confidence motion in his right-left coalition government
easily passed as expected, by 453 votes to 153 in the Chamber
of Deputies, the lower house.
Letta was backed by his own centre-left Democratic Party
(PD), Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL)
party as well as centrists led by former prime minister Mario
Monti. The government will be fully empowered after a second
vote in the Senate on Tuesday.
However, the first opinion poll published since his cabinet
was announced, conducted by the EMG agency, gave Letta an
approval rating of just 41 percent, showing that many Italians
are unconvinced by the coalition of former adversaries.
Just 13 percent of Italians said they wanted Letta as prime
minister, suggesting he may struggle to obtain the honeymoon
period usually enjoyed by new governments. Monti began his
government with approval ratings as high as 70 percent.
"We will die of fiscal consolidation alone, growth policies
cannot wait any longer," Letta said in his speech to the Chamber
of Deputies, describing the country's economic situation as
still "serious" after more than a decade of stagnation.
POSITIVE REACTION
Financial market reaction to Letta's appointment and the end
of months of political stalemate in the euro zone's third
largest economy has been positive, with bond yields falling and
shares rising.
Italy's cost of borrowing dropped to its lowest since
October 2010 at an auction of mid and long term bonds.
Letta, a 46-year-old moderate with strong contacts outside
Italy, pledged to stick to Rome's budget commitments to its
European Union partners, announcing he would visit Brussels,
Paris and Berlin this week.
He joined the growing numbers of European politicians
attacking the former consensus on budget austerity but offered
few specific proposals about how to restore growth to Italy's
economy, which has shrunk below the level it was in 2001.
"We all have the clear and strong feeling that our destiny
will be the destiny we want only if the choices Europe makes are
different from the choices made up to now," he said.
Stefano Fassina, the PD's main economic spokesman, said
Letta should renegotiate Italy's budget target to gain more
breathing room. "Other countries have done it and so should we,"
he said in parliament.
Letta was pushed into a coalition with Berlusconi after the
centre-left fell short of a viable parliamentary majority in
February's inconclusive election, which left no side with the
numbers to govern alone.
Berlusconi, who is fighting legal battles over a tax fraud
conviction and charges of paying for sex with a minor, will not
be in cabinet but will exercise a powerful influence behind the
scenes, to the disgust of many on the left who find the idea of
working with their old enemy abhorrent.
POINTS OF CONFLICT
In a speech that ranged from tax to constitutional reform
and touched on issues including tourism, prisons and two Italian
marines at the centre of a diplomatic standoff with India, Letta
avoided points of conflict between members of his coalition.
He made no reference to a law tackling conflicts of
interests, which was promised by his PD party before and after
the election but would be unacceptable to media tycoon
Berlusconi, who has staked a claim to chair a special commission
examining institutional reforms.
Responding to centre-right demands for an unpopular housing
tax to be scrapped, Letta said payments due in June would be
halted although he did not promise to abolish the tax altogether
as Berlusconi has demanded.
He hoped a planned increase in sales tax, which would see
the main rate rise from 21 percent to 22 percent in July, could
be delayed and said payroll taxes that dissuaded companies from
hiring should be lowered.
He did not indicate how he would pay for tax changes, which
together with proposed measures to extend unemployment
protection would require as much as 10 billion euros ($13
billion) in 2013.
The current electoral law, which contributed heavily to the
inconclusive election result in February would be changed before
the next election and he proposed a special commission to
consider other political and constitutional reforms.