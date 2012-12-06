Berlusconi party quits Senate as tensions rise with Italy govt

ROME Dec 6 Silvio Berlusconi's PDL party walked
out of the Senate ahead of a confidence vote on economic
measures on Thursday, ratcheting up tension with the Italian
government of Prime Minister Mario Monti ahead of elections next
year.
The symbolic move did not threaten the government's survival
but showed strong disapproval of Monti's technocrat
administration by the largest party backing him in parliament,
following implicit criticism of People of Freedom (PDL) leader
Berlusconi by Industry Minister Corrado Passera.
In an increasingly fevered pre-election atmosphere,
Berlusconi dropped a strong hint late on Wednesday that he could
go back on previous statements and run for a fifth term as prime
minister in the election, expected in March.
In a television interview on Thursday, Passera expressed
strong reservations about a return by Berlusconi.
"Anything which can make the rest of the world or our
partners imagine that we are turning back is not a good thing
for Italy," he told state broadcaster RAI.
PDL Senate leader Maurizio Gasparri said the party would not
take part in the vote on Monti's latest package of reforms but
would not vote against the decree or formally abstain, either of
which would cause the government to fall.
While the PDL's action had no direct impact on either the
government or the decree, it represented a significant increase
in tension ahead of the election as Berlusconi fights to reverse
a collapse in the party's popularity.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which also backs the
government, said that if Monti did not have the full support of
one of the two main members of the cross-party alliance that
supports him in parliament, then he should ask President Giorgio
Napolitano to bring forward the elections.
PD Senate leader Anna Finnochiaro said that the PDL's
refusal to take part in the vote suggested the government no
longer had a majority.
"The political problem is hugely important. I think that
Monti should go to see the President in line with the
established practice," she told reporters.
The comment appeared a tactical move aimed at putting
pressure on the PDL rather than a real push for Monti to
dissolve parliament.
The confidence vote proceeded normally, without the PDL
senators. The result was expected shortly.