UPDATE 3-Berlusconi party racks up tension with Italy government

* Centre-right walks out of Senate confidence vote
* Berlusconi comeback plan criticised by minister
* Centre-left says if Monti has no majority, parliament
should be dissolved
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Dec 6 Silvio Berlusconi's People of
Freedom party withdrew its support for Italy's technocrat Prime
Minister Mario Monti on Thursday, setting up a conflict that
could force an early election.
The People of Freedom (PDL) walked out of a Senate
confidence vote on a package of economic measures and said it
would abstain in a separate confidence vote in the lower house
later in the afternoon after criticism of Berlusconi from a
senior government minister.
Although the symbolic moves did not directly threaten the
survival of Monti's government, formed to help Italy avert a
bailout, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) indicated it
would ask President Giorgio Napolitano to dissolve parliament if
Monti could not be sure of the backing of the centre-right PDL.
"We think that if the PDL confirms this position, the head
of state will find the right ways and forms to manage this
incident in the most orderly form possible for the good of the
country," PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani told reporters.
The conflict underlined the deep uncertainty in Italian
politics before an election expected early next year, weakening
Italian bond prices.
In an increasingly fevered pre-election atmosphere,
Berlusconi dropped a strong hint late on Wednesday that he could
go back on previous statements and run for a fifth term as prime
minister in the election.
In a television interview early on Thursday, Industry
Minister Corrado Passera expressed strong reservations about a
return by the 76-year-old billionaire, who left office in a
cloud of scandal last year as investors despaired of him
resolving the country's economic crisis.
"Anything which can make the rest of the world or our
partners imagine that we are turning back is not a good thing
for Italy," Passera told state broadcaster RAI.
The premium investors demand to hold Italian 10-year BTP
bonds rather than lower-risk German Bunds widened to 324 basis
points, having fallen below 300 points earlier in the week.
CREDIBILITY
The stand-off deepens the confusion surrounding the
election, which has been expected to take place in March and
threatens to open a severe political crisis in the euro zone's
third largest economy.
The government easily won the Senate vote by 127 to 17 votes
with 23 abstentions but the result made it clear that Monti
could not rely on a majority.
Monti, widely credited with restoring Italy's international
credibility since he replaced Berlusconi last year, relies on
the support of both the PDL and the PD in parliament, but the
alliance has frequently been fractious.
In his statement on Wednesday, Berlusconi accused Monti's
government of dragging Italy into an "endless recessive spiral"
with its austerity policies.
Passera retorted that most of Italy's deep economic problems
were the result of a decade of poor management.
Berlusconi, who was in power for most of the past 10 years,
has changed his mind several times over whether to run next year
but has shown increasing signs of wanting to return to the
political front line.
He faces deep divisions within the PDL, which is lagging in
opinion polls and split between loyalists opposed to Monti and
other factions, including many who want to continue backing the
government's reform agenda.
Berlusconi's indecision has further undermined the party he
founded, whose support is now at less than half the level that
won it a landslide election victory in 2008.