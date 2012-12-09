Italian political crisis kicks off campaigning as markets watch

* Italy-Germany bond spread seen widening
* Elections moved forward only by month or two
* Prospect of Monti staying in politics may soothe investors
By Steve Scherer and Lisa Jucca
ROME/MILAN, Dec 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti's imminent resignation has set off campaigning for an
election expected in February, with financial markets on edge at
the prospect of a return to an old-style Italian political
crisis.
On Saturday the 69-year-old former European commissioner
unexpectedly struck back against Silvio Berlusconi's People of
Freedom (PDL) party which opened the crisis by withdrawing
support from his government last week.
After meeting President Giorgio Napolitano on Saturday, he
announced he would resign as soon as the 2013 budget is passed.
The vote was already scheduled for no later than April and
Monti's move likely will bring it forward to February, but it
may unnerve markets especially since Berlusconi announced his
intention to seek a fifth term as prime minister.
Berlusconi was forced to resign during a ballooning euro
zone debt crisis that had pulled Italy into its vortex while his
government put off needed reforms, and amid a sex scandal
involving pole-dancing prostitutes at his "bunga bunga" parties.
Opinion polls give the 76-year-old billionaire little chance
of success, with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) under
Pier Luigi Bersani holding a strong lead. But the campaign could
renew uncertainty about Italy's commitment to reform.
A former communist who is close to Italy's unions, Bersani
has promised to stick to the promises on fiscal discipline the
government has made to European partners and has said that Monti
is likely to continue playing a role after the election.
The main barometer of investor confidence, the yield on the
10-year Italian government bond, stood at 4.5 percent at the end
of last week. That was 323 basis points higher than the yield on
the lower risk German equivalent, but well below the 7.3 percent
peak hit last year when the spread with German Bunds hit 550
points.
The political manoeuvring will drive up Italy's bond yields,
analysts said, but it may be short lived, especially if Monti
makes clear that he will play a role in ensuring stability,
either by returning to government or in a role such as president
of the Republic.
"I can imagine that there will be a good deal of nervousness
on the markets," commented one Milan investment banker.
"I wouldn't be overly worried because the elections are just
one month earlier. A lot will now depend on Bersani's move,
whether he can convince Monti to stay on," he said.
CRISIS
"We will see what happens," President Napolitano told
reporters on Sunday when asked about how the financial markets
would judge the sudden end of Monti's government.
The former European commissioner came to power at the height
of the financial crisis a year ago and was widely credited with
restoring Italy's credibility with investors and European
partners after the scandal-plagued Berlusconi era.
"Monti has been able to do a lot in a short period of time,
in particular on the fiscal side. I do not see any serious risk
for the country," said Gian Maria Gros Pietro, a former chairman
of oil giant Eni and a board member of carmaker Fiat.
Monti has set a target of balancing the budget on a growth
adjusted basis in 2013 and says that much remains to be done to
revive Italy's stagnant economy, the slowest growing in the euro
zone for more than a decade.
But Italians are heavily burdened by the recession, which
began mid-way through last year and shows no signs of letting
up. Many blame Monti's taxes for making it worse. Unemployment
is at a record high and consumer spending has collapsed.
Aware of the economic climate, Berlusconi on Wednesday said
Monti had taken Italy to the edge of an "abyss" and that his
policies were causing an recessive spiral.
"Beware of Italian anger", the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement leader, comic Beppe Grillo, warned on Sunday in his
blog. Grillo also is calling for a referendum on whether to keep
the euro.
For now, both Berlusconi's PDL and Grillo's 5-Star Movement
are trailing the PD by 10-20 percentage points, especially after
a primary picked Pier Luigi Bersani - who promised to continue
down the path set by Monti - as the party's candidate last week.
For the PD, which now is supported by more than 30 percent
of Italian voters according to polls, the sooner the national
election the better.