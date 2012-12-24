Monti urges debate on Italy election as rivals open fire

* Monti posts reform agenda online
* Urges "open reflection" and debate
* Berlusconi says Monti candidacy "immoral"
* Centrists hope for "enormous" bonus from Monti backing
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Dec 24 Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti
posted his reform agenda online on Monday, urging Italians to
join a debate on their country's future as potentially bitter
election campaign gets underway two months before Italy goes to
polls.
Following weeks of hesitation, Monti declared his
availability on Sunday to lead a reform-minded centrist alliance
to seek a second term to complete the economic reform programme
begun when he took office just over a year ago.
The former European Commissioner, appointed at the head of a
technocrat government to save Italy from financial crisis, has
now thrown off his mantle of neutrality and entered a race that
will be dominated by his tough reform agenda.
Even if he confirms his entry into the campaign, Monti
appears unlikely at this stage to return to office but his
involvement could strengthen a centrist alliance and help shape
the agenda of the next government.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has pledged to
maintain Monti's broad reform course while giving more help to
workers and pensioners and emphasising growth more, is favoured
to win but may have to strike a coalition deal with the centre.
In an open letter to Italians posted online and accompanied
by a 25-page policy programme, Monti said he hoped that the
agenda would lead to an "open reflection" that would help shape
the debate ahead of the election on Feb. 24-25.