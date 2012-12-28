Monti says will lead centrists in Italian vote

ROME Dec 28 Outgoing Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Friday that he would lead a coalition of
centrist parties who support his European and reform-minded
agenda in the parliamentary election in just two months time.
The announcement clarifies Monti's involvement in the
upcoming vote, after he said on Sunday that he may be willing to
seek a second term if a credible political force backed his
reform agenda.
"The traditional left-right split has historic and symbolic
value" for the country, but "it does not highlight the real
alliance that Italy needs - one that focuses on Europe and
reforms," Monti said after a meeting with centrist politicians.
He said he was willing to accept "being named as leader of
the coalition".
Monti, whose status as Senator for life means he does not
have to stand for election to parliament himself, said that the
formation could win a "significant result" in the election,
scheduled for February 24-25.