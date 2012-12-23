Italy's Monti says would consider standing at election

ROME Dec 23 Italian caretaker Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday that he would be ready to offer his leadership to political forces that adopt his agenda of reforms the country needs.

Speaking at an end of year news conference, Monti stressed that he was not now entering any political movement and that he was more concerned about his policy prescriptions being followed than personalities.

Nonetheless, he said that if a polical force or coalition offered a credible programme that he supported, "I would be ready to offer my encouragement, advice and if necessary leadership."

Asked if that meant he was ready to stand as prime minister again he said: "If a credible political force asked me to run as prime minister for them I would consider it."

Monti said he hoped the next government will have an ample parliamentary majority and believed the classic left-right divide was no longer adequate to tackle the problems facing Italy.