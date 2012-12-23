Italy's Monti says would consider standing at election

ROME Dec 23 Italian caretaker Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Sunday that he would be ready to offer his
leadership to political forces that adopt his agenda of reforms
the country needs.
Speaking at an end of year news conference, Monti stressed
that he was not now entering any political movement and that he
was more concerned about his policy prescriptions being followed
than personalities.
Nonetheless, he said that if a polical force or coalition
offered a credible programme that he supported, "I would be
ready to offer my encouragement, advice and if necessary
leadership."
Asked if that meant he was ready to stand as prime minister
again he said: "If a credible political force asked me to run as
prime minister for them I would consider it."
Monti said he hoped the next government will have an ample
parliamentary majority and believed the classic left-right
divide was no longer adequate to tackle the problems facing
Italy.