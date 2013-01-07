版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 23:21 BJT

Ally says Berlusconi will not stand as premiership candidate

ROME Jan 7 Silvio Berlusconi will not stand as candidate for prime minister in next month's Italian election under the terms of a coalition deal with the Northern League, the head of the pro-devolution party said on Monday.

The pact is vital for Berlusconi's plans to undermine the centre-left government expected to emerge from the Feb. 24-25 election but the League's rank and file oppose the scandal-plagued media magnate as a candidate for prime minister.

Northern League leader Roberto Maroni told a news conference the coalition deal "says explicitly that the candidate for prime minister will not be Silvio Berlusconi. Silvio Berlusconi accepted the request to not stand as prime minister."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐