Bank scandal helps surge by Berlusconi ahead of Italy election

* Berlusconi now five points behind centre left
* Centre left loses support over bank scandal
* Pollsters still think Berlusconi unlikely to win
By Barry Moody
ROME, Feb 1 A growing scandal at Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, the world's oldest bank, has helped Silvio
Berlusconi close the gap with the centre-left frontrunners to
five percent, its tightest so far, weeks before Italy's
election, a poll showed on Friday.
An SWG survey showed former premier Berlusconi's
centre-right coalition had gained 1.3 percent in a week and was
now on 27.8 percent, compared to 32.8 percent for Pier Luigi
Bersani's centre left, which had lost 1.6 percent.
Berlusconi, a 76-year-old billionaire media magnate, has
made an astonishing comeback over the last month through a blitz
of radio and television appearances, but SWG said the Monte dei
Paschi scandal had also had a significant impact.
Bersani's Democratic Party (PD) has ties going back decades
with the 540-year-old Tuscan bank through local government and
dominance of a charitable foundation which is the lender's
biggest shareholder.
SWG said the scandal had both galvanised previously
disillusioned centre-right voters and demoralised centre-left
supporters ahead of the Feb. 24-25 vote.
Some 50 percent of those polled said the PD had
responsibility for the trouble at Italy's third largest bank.
Bersani says the national party was not to blame for a
scandal over murky derivatives contracts and cash problems that
have forced Monte Paschi to take a state bailout.
Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti's centrist grouping has
also gained over the last week by 1.4 points, but he is stuck at
14.2 percent, far behind his 20 percent target and well beaten
into third place by the surging anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement.
The movement, led by Genoese comic Beppe Grillo, has gained
just under 1 percent and is on 18 percent, its best result for
weeks. It has exploited not only a series of political scandals
but deep voter anger over the pain of Italy's deep recession.
Monti has disappointed hopes among investors and foreign
leaders that he could sweep away the old, discredited political
order and lead a fundamental renewal of Italy.
SENATE VOTE
Most pollsters still think it unlikely that Berlusconi can
overtake Bersani with little more than three weeks to go, but
before the media magnate entered the race in December after
months of indecision, his PDL part looked close to collapse and
was polling around 15 percent. Now the party alone is polling
19.3 percent in the SWG survey.
Because of a much maligned electoral law, Bersani only needs
to be ahead to take a winner's premium that will give him
comfortable control of the lower house of parliament.
But the race will be decided in the Senate, which has equal
law-making powers and where bonus seats awarded to the winner
are allocated on a regional basis.
Berlusconi's aim is to win enough senators to stymie a
centre-left government, although ironically his advances could
push Bersani into a post-election coalition with Monti.
Pollsters say the Senate election will be decided in three
or four battleground regions where the result is too close to
predict, especially Italy's most populous region Lombardy, which
returns the most senators. These results may not reflect the
nationwide poll ratings.
Despite Monti's failure to gain traction, pollsters think
Bersani will fall short of control of the Senate and will have
to invite the former European commissioner to join a coalition,
although the latter's power of negotiation will depend on how
many votes he wins.
Berlusconi was driven out of power in November 2011 when
Italy's borrowing costs soared and it slid towards a Greek-style
crisis. He was replaced by Monti who brought Italy back from the
brink and restored its international reputation.
After emerging from months in the shadows in December,
Berlusconi, a born showman, has steadily clawed his way back in
the ratings, attacking Monti over a hated property tax and
accusing him of being a German puppet.