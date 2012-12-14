版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 21:27 BJT

Italy's Monti again avoids comment on political future

BRUSSELS Dec 14 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti again avoided commenting on his political future on Friday after growing calls for him to stand as a candidate in next year's election.

"I do not think it is either possible or appropriate at the moment for me to enter into this subject, which concerns Italian voters and their choices," Monti told a news conference in Brussels where he was attending a European Union summit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐