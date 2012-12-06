Italy president says political tensions should not alarm markets

ROME Dec 6 President Giorgio Napolitano said on
Thursday international markets should not be alarmed by rising
political tensions in Italy and he would work to avoid a crisis.
Napolitano, who ultimately decides whether a new election
should be called, spoke after the centre-right PDL party
withdrew its support in parliament for technocrat Prime Minister
Mario Monti, raising the risk that his government would fall.
Speaking to a local government association, Napolitano said:
"There are pre-electoral political tensions that even outside
Italy can be understood without creating alarm about the
institutional strength of the country."
He said there must be "an ordered, non-precipitous and
non-turbulent end to the legislature." Elections are already
expected in March.