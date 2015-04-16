Italy protests Whirlpool job cut plans

ROME, April 16 The Italian government expressed
strong opposition on Thursday to plans by Whirlpool to
cut jobs as part of its integration of the operations of local
whitegoods maker Indesit in southern Italy.
The plans include 500 million euros ($538.05 million) over
four years in new investments and an increase in output in Italy
with the return of some production which had been shifted
overseas. However it would also include the closure of some
sites with around 400 redundancies.
A statement from the industry ministry said the government
noted the positive aspects of the plan "but at the same time
expressed strong opposition over the aspects connected to
employment and the impact on jobs in various sites, some of them
in areas of the country already affected by
deindustrialisation."
($1 = 0.9293 euros)
