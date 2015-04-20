Italy calls for meeting over Whirlpool redundancy plans

MILAN, April 20 Whirlpool and trade
unions will meet next Monday over plans by the U.S. white goods
group to shut some of its factories in Italy and lay off
workers, Italy said on Monday.
Whirlpool, the world's largest maker of home appliances,
agreed last year to take over smaller Italian rival Indesit to
further expand beyond its U.S. home market.
Talks earlier on Monday between Whirlpool and unions over
the closure of the factories broke down.
The unions, which say Whirlpool is going back on previous
agreements, have called for a 12-hour strike across the
Whirlpool group to be held sometime this month.
"The position of the company contrasts sharply with the
contents of the agreement signed in December 2013 and calls into
question the factories ... being kept open," Carmelo Barbagallo,
secretary general of the UIL union, said.
Last week the U.S. company said it would cut 1,350 jobs as
part of a restructuring plan which also envisaged 500 million
euros in investments.
The Italian government welcomed the investments but
expressed strong opposition to the planned redundancies.
In a statement on Monday, Italy's Industry Ministry said the
meeting between the unions and the company was scheduled for
April 27.
Italy has approved a labour market reform to try to fight
high unemployment rates, which are especially marked in the
poorer south of the country.
Paolo Ferrero, national secretary of the left-wing
Rifondazione Comunista party, said in a statement Whirlpool's
move proved the government's "Jobs Act" reform could not stop
Italy's industrial decline.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Piscioneri; Editing
by Alison Williams)