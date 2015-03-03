Benettons expect binding offers for WDF by mid-March - sources

| MILAN, March 3
MILAN, March 3 Italy's Benetton family expects
binding offers for its majority stake in the world's No. 2 duty
free operator World Duty Free by mid-March, two sources
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The Benettons, whose business empire ranges from motorway
concessions to clothing, are ready to sell their 50.1 percent
stake in WDF for cash and a small stake in the duty free group.
The acquisition of the Italian travel retailer, which has a
market share of around 8 percent, would create one of the
biggest companies in the duty free sector.
Switzerland's Dufry, the sector leader, and South
Korea's Lotte Shopping have expressed their
interest, two sources said.
China's Sunrise Duty Free, which runs shops at Shanghai and
Beijing airports, is also among the bidders, one of the sources
said.
(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Pamela Barbaglia
in Londo)