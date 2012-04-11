UPDATE 1-Italy renewables cuts due on Weds -sources

MILAN, April 11 Italy will announce plans to scale back incentives for solar and other renewable energy on Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation said, in a move which could help lower Italians' high energy bills but could hurt inward investment.

Italy's green power industry had boomed in recent years as investors from around the world poured billions of euros into the sector, lured by the support measures.

But with state incentives ballooning to 9 billion euros ($11.81 billion) this year, Rome has decided to cut the support, which has further burdened household and industrial consumers who pay for it through power bills that are among the highest in Europe.

"This afternoon with Industry Minister Corrado Passera we will present the results of a very long and complicated remodulation and the confirmation of renewable energy incentives," Environment Minister Corrado Clini said on Wednesday, according to Italian newswires.

"The official announcement is due later today," one of two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The announcement has been much anticipated by investors in companies in the renewables sector.

With generous incentives in place since 2007, Italy's solar market has become the world's second-biggest after Germany.

It has attracted major solar module makers such as Chinese group Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding and U.S. firms First Solar and SunPower Corp.

The Monti government estimates that under the current scheme, incentives could cost 11-11.5 billion euros a year by 2020 with overall costs over the 15-20 year life of the schemes amounting to more than 150 billion euros.