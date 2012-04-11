UPDATE 1-Italy renewables cuts due on Weds -sources

MILAN, April 11 Italy will announce plans to
scale back incentives for solar and other renewable energy on
Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation said, in a move
which could help lower Italians' high energy bills but could
hurt inward investment.
Italy's green power industry had boomed in recent years as
investors from around the world poured billions of euros into
the sector, lured by the support measures.
But with state incentives ballooning to 9 billion euros
($11.81 billion) this year, Rome has decided to cut the support,
which has further burdened household and industrial consumers
who pay for it through power bills that are among the highest in
Europe.
"This afternoon with Industry Minister Corrado Passera we
will present the results of a very long and complicated
remodulation and the confirmation of renewable energy
incentives," Environment Minister Corrado Clini said on
Wednesday, according to Italian newswires.
"The official announcement is due later today," one of two
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The announcement has been much anticipated by investors in
companies in the renewables sector.
With generous incentives in place since 2007, Italy's solar
market has become the world's second-biggest after Germany.
It has attracted major solar module makers such as Chinese
group Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar,
Yingli Green Energy Holding and U.S. firms First Solar
and SunPower Corp.
The Monti government estimates that under the current
scheme, incentives could cost 11-11.5 billion euros a year by
2020 with overall costs over the 15-20 year life of the schemes
amounting to more than 150 billion euros.