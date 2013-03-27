Itau grabs new Europe investment bank boss from Morgan Stanley

LONDON, March 27 Itau Unibanco,
Brazil's biggest bank, said a senior Morgan Stanley
banker would become the new head of its overseas investment
banking operations.
Itau BBA, the wholesale and investment banking arm of Itau
Unibanco, on Wednesday said Charles Stewart is to become chief
executive of its international business from June 24, based in
London.
Stewart will succeed Almir Vignoto, who will move to New
York later this year to head Itau BBA's U.S. operations.
Stewart has been Morgan Stanley's deputy head of investment
banking in Europe since 2010 and was previously its head of
investment banking for Latin America in Sao Paulo. He was named
a managing director at the U.S. bank in 2005.
Morgan Stanley said Kamal Jabre, currently chairman and
chief executive of its Middle East and North Africa business in
Dubai, would take Stewart's position and relocate to London.
Itau last year moved its corporate and investment banking
arm's European headquarters to London from Lisbon. It targets
the 300 largest European groups that own operations or
investments in Latin America.