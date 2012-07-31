版本:
New Issue-Itau Unibanco sells $1.25 bln notes

July 30 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.,
acting through its Grand Cayman Branch, on Monday sold $1.25
billion of unsecured subordinated notes in the 144a private
placement market, said market sources. 
    Itau, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ITAU UNIBANCO

AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    08/02/2022   
TYPE SUB NTS    ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/02/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  08/06/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 399.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

