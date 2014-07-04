Brazil's Itaú sees $497 mln earnings boost from ACE deal

BRIEF-RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS APPROVES CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608/UNIT
* RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS APPROVED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608 PER UNIT
SAO PAULO, July 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, expects an earnings boost of 1.1 billion reais ($497 million) from the sale of its high-risk corporate insurance portfolio to global insurance company ACE Ltd, according to a Friday securities filing.
($1 = 2.2132 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS APPROVED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608 PER UNIT
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* National Bank and Nest Wealth announce a strategic minority investment and commercial agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: