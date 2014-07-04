版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 4日 星期五 21:16 BJT

Brazil's Itaú sees $497 mln earnings boost from ACE deal

SAO PAULO, July 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, expects an earnings boost of 1.1 billion reais ($497 million) from the sale of its high-risk corporate insurance portfolio to global insurance company ACE Ltd, according to a Friday securities filing.

($1 = 2.2132 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐