Itau Unibanco in final talks to sell high-risk insurance unit

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA is in exclusive talks with a potential buyer of its high-risk corporate insurance unit, with the roughly $1.5 billion real ($678.7 million) transaction set to close as early as this week, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Itau, Brazil's largest non-government bank, did not name the potential buyer. Local newspaper Valor Economico cited global insurance firm ACE Ltd in a Wednesday report, but this was unconfirmed.
The unit, which specializes in offering insurance coverage for giant corporate projects in high-risk segments such as oil and gas and infrastructure, has revenue of about 1.7 billion reais annually and clients including state-oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
Government officials expected policy underwriting in the high-risk and reinsurance segments to grow three times as fast as overall economic growth through 2015. But with economic growth trailing the government's 4.5 percent average target between 2011 and 2014, returns and policy underwriting have suffered. ($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: