Banamex high price poses barrier for Itaú deal, Deutsche says

SAO PAULO Dec 19 The value of Grupo Financiero
Banamex SA, Mexico's second-largest bank, may not reflect issues
with lower profitability, posing a barrier to a potential offer
by Brazilian rival Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Deutsche Bank
Securities said in a report.
This week, Itaú Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio
Setubal told shareholders that Banamex could be a potential way
into Mexico's banking industry. Setubal said that so far there
has been no contact with Banamex or controlling shareholder
Citigroup Inc.
A purchase of Banamex, which has 16 percent of banking
assets and 15 percent of loans in Mexico, could gain significant
presence in Mexico, Deutsche Bank analyst Tito Labarta said in a
client note.
Yet Banamex's weak profitability could influence how much
price-sensitive Itaú would pay in a deal, Labarta said.
Banamex's recurring return on equity at the end of September was
9 percent, compared with an average 13 percent to 14 percent for
rivals Grupo Financiero Banorte SA and Santander
Mexico Financial Group SA.
Based on price-to-earnings and book value valuation
methodologies, Labarta estimates the value of Banamex ranging
from $14.2 billion to $22.1 billion. However, since Itau is
trading at a lower multiple, "a transaction at these levels
could be dilutive" for shareholders of the Brazilian lender, he
noted.
While Mexico's growth potential is better than Brazil's,
"Banamex's weak profitability could be a concern in the case of
a potential deal, which would likely influence the price that
Itau would be willing to pay and that Citigroup would accept, if
it is even willing to sell," Labarta wrote.
Itaú's interest in Banamex, for which Citigroup paid $12.5
billion in 2001, comes as Setubal seeks to build the São
Paulo-based lender into the largest Latin American financial
conglomerate. Itaú has wholesale banking operations in the
region's main countries and is building a retail banking
presence in Chile and Colombia.
Itaú wants non-Brazil operations to account for 15 percent
of profit by the end of the decade. For years, high prices had
hampered Itaú's attempts to purchase a rival in Mexico, Setubal
previously told Reuters.
