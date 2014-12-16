版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 23:18 BJT

Itaú has no plans for overseas acquisition, executive says

SAO PAULO Dec 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, has no immediate plans to buy a rival overseas as an ongoing decline in Brazil's currency is making foreign acquisitions more expensive, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"With the dollar gaining ground and staying at a high level, it is hard to think of potential overseas transactions at this point," said Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Itaú's senior vice president for investor relations, at a São Paulo event.

This year, the bank gained control of Chilean lender CorpBanca SA, and expects to complete a merger of both lenders' Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian operations next year as part of the transaction. São Paulo-based Itaú is Brazil's largest non-government bank. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐