UPDATE 4-Itaú's Setubal eyes Banamex as potential entry to Mexico

(Adds Citigroup comment, additional details throughout)
By Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Latin America's largest bank by market value, wants
to enter the Mexican retail banking market and is eyeing Grupo
Financiero Banamex SA as a potential way in, Chief Executive
Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.
Speaking to shareholders at an event in São Paulo, Setubal
did not elaborate on Itaú's strategy for Mexico. Earlier, his
brother Alfredo, Itaú's senior vice president for investor
relations, said Itaú was in no rush to buy a rival overseas as a
currency slump made foreign acquisitions more expensive.
Itaú's interest in Banamex, which was acquired by Citigroup
Inc in August 2001 for $12.5 billion, comes as Setubal
seeks to build the São Paulo-based lender into the largest Latin
American financial conglomerate. Itaú has wholesale banking
operations in the region's main countries and is building a
retail banking presence in Chile and Colombia through a tie-up
with CorpBanca SA.
"Itaú Unibanco has an interest in entering the Mexican
market ... Banamex is an option that could be evaluated,"
Setubal said in response to a question from a shareholder.
Asked by reporters about his comments on Banamex, Setubal
said "there has been no contact" with Citigroup or Banamex.
Banamex declined to comment.
Citigroup spokesman Mark Costiglio said that the New
York-based bank has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to
Banamex. In September, Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat announced a
$1.5 billion multiyear investment program in Mexico.
Setubal, who became CEO in 1994, wants non-Brazil operations
to account for 15 percent of Itaú's profit by the end of the
decade. This year, the bank gained control of Santiago-based
CorpBanca, and expects to complete a merger of both lenders'
Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian operations next year as part of
the transaction.
Setubal told Reuters in an interview two years ago that high
prices had hampered Itaú's attempts to purchase a rival in
Mexico in recent years. A source with knowledge of Citigroup's
plans for Banamex said there was no active sale process for the
Mexican bank at this time.
Preferred shares of Itaú, the bank's most widely traded
class of stock, declined 0.5 percent to 32.87 reais. Shares are
up about 20 percent this year, compared with a 9 percent decline
in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
Sales of assets have helped Setubal fund recent strategic
moves. Itaú will continue to shed some nonstrategic insurance
assets after the successful sale of a unit handling high-risk
corporate insurance business to ACE Ltd for about $680
million in July, he noted.
(Additional reporting by David Henry and Mike Stone in New York
and Elinor Comlay in Mexico City; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)