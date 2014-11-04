Brazil's Itaú sees slower loan book growth this quarter

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market value, expects to increase its loan book growth at a slower pace this quarter on an annual basis because of a base effect, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
While the 90-day default ratio could improve further this quarter, the increase seen in loan-loss provisions between July and September followed specific actions in the wholesale credit segment, Marcelo Kopel, senior vice president for risk and compliance, said in a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.
Itaú posted record profit in the third quarter on Tuesday, beating estimates by a large margin after interest and fee income jumped and loan disbursements surprised on the upside. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
