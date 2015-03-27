版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 27日 星期五 20:40 BJT

Brazil's Itau Unibanco increases capital to boost liquidity

SAO PAULO, March 27 The board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market value, approved a capital increase to boost liquidity of its shares and generate value for investors, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Itau will capitalize 10.148 billion reais ($3.17 billion) of its profit reserves and issue one new share for every ten that an investor holds, the filing added. The bank said it will continue to pay monthly dividends of 0.015 reais per share, thereby increasing total monthly payments by 10 percent.

($1 = 3.20 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐