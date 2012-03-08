Itau Unibanco wins approval for office in Colombia

* Itau Unibanco expanding in Latin America
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 Itau Unibanco
Holding, Brazil's most profitable bank, said on
Wednesday that it received approval from Colombia's financial
superintendent to set up a representative office in the Andean
country.
The approval comes as Sao Paulo-based Itau Unibanco moves to
expand operations in Latin America, the bank said in a
statement. A representative office does not have a banking
license and can only be used to market products and services.
On Nov. 10, Reuters reported that Itau Unibanco received
approval from Colombia's central bank to set up a wholesale and
investment-banking unit in Colombia.
The unit, Corporacion Financeira Itau BBA Colombia SA, will
have capital of about 320 million reais ($180 million) and is
expected to receive a banking license in the second half of this
year, Itau Unibanco said in the statement on Wednesday.