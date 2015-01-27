Itaú raises $400 mln from IFC, other banks for renewable energy

SAO PAULO Jan 27 Itaú Unibanco SA,
Brazil's largest private-sector bank, borrowed a combined $400
million from the World Bank's International Finance Corp
and a group of commercial lenders to help fund
renewable energy projects in drought-stricken Brazil.
The transaction comes as Itaú steps up lending to projects
that reduce costs related to energy generation and usage at
factories, implement more efficient water treatment and stifle
the emission of greenhouse gases, executives at both Itaú and
the IFC said early on Tuesday.
The amount is the largest ever raised by a Latin American
bank to fund efforts to cope with climate change in the region,
said Ariane Di Iorio, head of financial institutions for Brazil
at the IFC.
Over the past three years, Itaú's wholesale and investment
banking unit, Itaú BBA, was involved in the structuring and
financing of 42 renewable energy projects. Soaring demand for
credit in this segment is expected as Brazil's most populous
region grapples with the worst drought in 80 years.
Blackouts are affecting dozens of cities because of weak
power generation and record air conditioning usage as
temperatures soar in Brazil's Southeast. The government, which
is even buying power from Argentina to ease the shortfall, is
worried utilities will be forced to burn more fossil fuels,
which will in turn drive energy costs and greenhouse gas
emissions higher.
"The deal has a clear focus of bringing energy efficiency to
the forefront, as more of our clients are increasingly conscious
of the importance of using their resources in the best way
possible," said Carolina Camargo, head of international
financial institutions at Itaú BBA.
The São Paulo-based lender borrowed $100 million from the
IFC, as the World Bank's unit is known, for five years at an
interest of 1.40 percentage point above the benchmark Libor
interbank rate, Camargo said.
For years, Itaú has strengthened ties with multilateral
lenders such as the IFC and export credit agencies for loans
that often offer better conditions than market-based
alternatives. In recent months, the IFC has extended funding to
help Itaú step up credit for small- and mid-sized companies and
women-owned ventures.
The remaining $300 million, three-year loan was obtained
from a group of banks led by Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc
, Bank of America Corp's BofA Merrill Lynch
unit, and Germany's Commerzbank AG at 1.2 percentage
point above the Libor, she added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Andre Grenon)