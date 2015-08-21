Uncertainty clouds Itaú's view on corporate defaults, CEO says

SAO PAULO Aug 20 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value, is having a difficult time
predicting prospects for corporate loan delinquencies amid an
uncertainty outlook for some industries and policies to shore up
the economy, the bank's CEO said on Thursday.
The quality of Itaú's consumer loan book is relatively less
difficult to control because the segment is affected by fewer
influences than corporate credit, Roberto Egydio Setubal said at
an event with the bank's shareholders in São Paulo.
"In the corporate segment, asset quality is more linked to
things that go beyond the pure act of lending, which are linked
to government policies or certain industry aspects over which we
have no control," he said.
A bigger-than-expected jump in defaults cast a shadow over
second-quarter profit at Itaú, underscoring a deteriorating
outlook for banks in Latin America's largest economy. Default
ratios at Itaú increased in the period for the first time in 11
quarters, offsetting the benefits of rising borrowing costs and
strong fee income that helped drive its profit to an all-time
high.
Last quarter, Itaú's 90-day default ratio rose to 3.3
percent, the highest in a year and above expectations.
Executives expect delinquencies to rise through year-end, a sign
that fallout from a corruption scandal at state firms and
Brazil's worst recession in 25 years will hurt creditworthiness.
"One or another shift in the economic outlook could indeed
worsen our expectations about defaults," Setubal added.
Economists expect Brazil's gross domestic product to shrink
in 2015 and next year, which would be the first consecutive
annual contractions since the 1930s.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ken Wills)