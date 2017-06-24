Itaú's Setubal sees high growth at Brazil's XP

SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent
securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth
rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.
Itaú, Brazil's largest bank, paid 5.7 billion
reais ($1.76 billion) for the 49.9 percent stake in May to grow
in the retail brokerage and money management segments. Setubal
said during a speech at an event in Sao Paulo that keeping XP as
an independent financial firm is good to help deepen capital
markets activity in the long run.
