Brazil's Itaú sticks to year operational forecasts

SAO PAULO Aug 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank expects growth of 3 to 7 percent in its consolidated loan book - which includes guarantees and corporate debt holdings

2) Targets growth in interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, of 14.5 to 17.5 percent

3) Expects to spend 15 billion to 18 billion reais ($4.85 billion to $5.82 billion) for loan-loan provisions

4) Forecasts growth of 9.5 to 11.5 percent in fee income, or revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, and insurance premium underwriting

5) Forecasts a rise of 7 to 10 percent in non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures.

(1 = 3.4451 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)