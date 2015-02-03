Brazil's Itaú posts record profit on unexpected cut in provisions

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31
* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA posted on Tuesday fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations as a steeper-than-expected decline in defaults allowed Brazil's largest bank by market value to cut loan-loss provisions.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, came in at a record 5.660 billion reais ($2.08 billion) in the quarter, compared with the 5.367 billion reais estimated in a Reuters poll. Profit rose 3.7 percent and 20.9 percent on a quarterly and annual bases, respectively.
($1 = 2.727 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses