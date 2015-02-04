版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 21:44 BJT

Itaú Unibanco's succession plan to start in April, CEO says

SAO PAULO Feb 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA plans to begin the implementation of a plan to succeed Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal in April, when the new top executives of the retail and wholesale banking units will be announced, he said on Wednesday.

The succession process will allow Setubal to delegate more of his current functions and tasks to the heads of the commercial banking unit and the wholesale and investment-banking divisions, Setubal said at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnigs.

Setubal added that he will continue to oversee the important aspects of risk management for the bank, Brazil's largest by market value. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐