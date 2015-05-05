Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimate despite jump in provisions

SAO PAULO May 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Brazil's largest bank by market value, reported first-quarter
profit that beat expectations after interest income jumped and
expenses dropped.
São Paulo-based Itaú earned 5.808 billion reais ($1.88
billion) in recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding
one-time items, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. A
Reuters poll of five analysts predicted recurring profit of
5.590 billion reais for the quarter.
($1 = 3.0875 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)