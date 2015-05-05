UPDATE 3-Itaú bets on prudence as Brazil heads for steep recession

(Recasts with executive comments, share performance throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO May 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA is
provisioning more for loan losses and curbing loan book growth
in a bet that careful risk management will help the bank
navigate Brazil's steepest recession in over two decades.
Even after posting stronger-than-expected first-quarter
profit, Itaú felt the pinch of a shrinking economy as provisions
soared in the wake of a jump in defaults from large corporate
borrowers.
Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal cut expenses and set
aside more profit to help cover problematic loans in the future.
The tougher outlook for Brazil, whose economy may shrink this
year at the steepest pace since 1992, led Itaú to revise some
operational estimates "to the downside," said Marcelo Kopel, the
bank's head of investor relations.
Itaú cut its loan book growth outlook while increasing
loan-loss provision expenses this year by an average 22.5
percent to a range between 15 billion reais and 18 billion
reais. Shares fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday, reflecting concern
about some of those trends.
Last week, private-sector rivals Banco Santander Brasil SA
and Banco Bradesco SA said they expect
provisions to remain relatively stable through year-end. Part of
the 46 percent surge in gross provisions at Itau last quarter
took place following a reclassification of riskier corporate
borrowers.
"We continue to see headwinds building, which will likely be
more apparent this quarter," said Carlos Macedo, an analyst with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items,
was 5.808 billion reais ($1.88 billion) in the quarter, compared
with a Reuters poll estimate of 5.590 billion reais. Recurring
return on equity came in at 24.5 percent, compared with the
poll's 23.4 percent estimate.
Itaú's coverage ratio, or the measure of reserves for bad
loans, rose to 200 percent in the quarter, underscoring
Setubal's penchant for prudent risk management. Strict credit
risk controls drove loan delinquencies down to a record low 3
percent, the 11th consecutive quarterly decline.
Interest income was propelled by surging income from
trading, while net interest margin, the average interest charged
on loans, slipped amid declining demand for credit. Gross
loan-loss provisions climbed after loan renegotiations fell to
their lowest since at least 2011.
Short-term defaults, a forward-looking proxy for
delinquencies, rose sharply in the first quarter. The jump,
which topped Itaú's expectations, might subside in coming months
as tighter credit risk standards scare away the least
creditworthy borrowers, Kopel said.
($1 = 3.0875 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Christian Plumb)