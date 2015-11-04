版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三

Brazil's Itaú sees consumer loan book improving gradually

SAO PAULO Nov 4 The pace of increases in consumer loan defaults at Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will lose steam in coming quarters, indicating that years of efforts towards growing secured lending will begin to bear fruit, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Vassimon said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

