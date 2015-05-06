UPDATE 1-Itaú ready to face worst of Brazil's economic downturn -CFO

(Rewrites throughout with CFO comment and bank
SAO PAULO May 6 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA is
prepared to navigate through an expected worsening of Brazil's
economic conditions in the second quarter following steps to
bulk up provisions for mostly corporate loans gone sour, Chief
Financial Officer Eduardo Vassimon said on Wednesday.
The preemptive move gives Brazil's second biggest bank by
assets the ability to stymie the impact of a weak job market,
sagging industrial activity and rising loan defaults, Vassimon
said in a conference call to discuss Itaú's first-quarter
earnings.
He said the pace of bulking up provisions would slow in
subsequent quarters.
According to Vassimon, the worst of Brazil's downturn will
likely be seen throughout the second quarter. Industrial output
plunged a bigger-than-expected 3.5 percent in March, government
data showed earlier in the day, and economists expect borrowing
costs to rise to the highest in more than seven years at the end
of May.
"We believe that the provision expenses that we saw in the
previous quarter won't repeat in the next, they were unusually
high," said Vassimon, who was tapped this year as CFO in a broad
reshuffle of the bank's top management.
In spite of the bearish outlook for credit demand, defaults
and economic activity, loan-loss provision expenses could reach
16.5 billion reais ($5 billion) for the year, or the mid-point
of Itaú's guidance range of 15 billion reais to 18 billion
reais. Most analysts are expecting LLPs, as provisions are
known, to reach closer to the ceiling of that range.
Shares tumbled 2 percent to 37.82 reais, as Vassimon's
remarks failed to assuage concern of the impact of Brazil's
recession on banks. Shares of rivals Banco Bradesco SA and Banco
do Brasil SA also slipped.
On Tuesday, Itaú reported recurring net income, or profit
excluding one-time items, of 5.808 billion reais last quarter,
compared with a Reuters poll estimate of 5.590 billion reais.
Recurring return on equity came in at 24.5 percent, compared
with the poll's 23.4 percent estimate.
While the bank rushed to cut the outlook for loan book
growth and increase that for LLPs, Vassimon said Itaú's ability
to reprice new loans higher and sell more financial services to
clients could ensure a robust gain in interest income for this
year.
($1 = 3.034 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Grant McCool)