Brazil's Itaú Unibanco takes first steps in CEO succession plan

SAO PAULO Feb 23 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
took a key step toward the succession of Chief
Executive Officer Roberto Setubal on Monday, by appointing two
executives to head the retail and wholesale banking units of
Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value.
According to a statement, former senior vice president Marco
Bonomi was tapped as head of Itaú's retail banking operations
that will be known as DGV. Candido Bracher, who was currently
the head of wholesale and investment banking unit Itaú BBA, will
be responsible for Itaú's wholesale banking and asset management
operations under a unit that will be called DGA.
Setubal will continue as CEO of the holding company, the
statement noted.
