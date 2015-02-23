Brazil's Itaú Unibanco takes first steps in CEO succession plan

SAO PAULO Feb 23 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA took a key step toward the succession of Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal on Monday, by appointing two executives to head the retail and wholesale banking units of Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value.

According to a statement, former senior vice president Marco Bonomi was tapped as head of Itaú's retail banking operations that will be known as DGV. Candido Bracher, who was currently the head of wholesale and investment banking unit Itaú BBA, will be responsible for Itaú's wholesale banking and asset management operations under a unit that will be called DGA.

Setubal will continue as CEO of the holding company, the statement noted. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)