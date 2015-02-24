UPDATE 2-Itaú names top executives, boost to Setubal's succession

(Adds details throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 23 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
on Monday appointed executives to lead retail- and
wholesale-banking units of Brazil's No. 1 lender by market
value, in preparation for the succession of Chief Executive
Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal.
According to a statement, former senior vice president Marco
Bonomi will head Itaú's retail banking unit, which will be known
as DGV. Candido Bracher, head of wholesale and
investment-banking unit Itaú BBA, will be responsible for
wholesale banking and asset management business under the
so-called DGA division.
Marcio Schettini, another former senior vice president, was
named the head of a general division comprising technology,
operations and efficiency.
Investors and analysts expect one of the three division
heads to replace Setubal at the helm of the bank when he retires
in about two years. Setubal, who has presided over the bank
since 1994, is a member of one of the families controlling Itaú
Unibanco, which also include the Villelas and the Moreira
Salles.
"These changes underpin our enormous dynamism and will
strengthen Itaú Unibanco even more," the statement quoted
Setubal as saying. "Our goal continues to be that of constantly
renewing ourselves in order to create more value."
Setubal's overhaul of Itaú's chain of command comes as the
bank is experiencing record profitability and operational
transformation. Over the past two years, Itaú shunned fast
growth and instead tapped the least risky credit segments,
ramped up fee income, curbed expenses, expanded overseas and
tightened loan disbursement standards.
Setubal's ability to steer Itaú through years of slow growth
in Brazil has made its stock a market favorite: 13 of the 18
analysts covering the bank rate it a "buy" and only one as
"sell," according to Thomson Reuters data. Itaú is the most
heavily traded stock on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, and is up
32 percent in the past year.
NEW STRUCTURE
Two years ago, Itaú announced a plan to amend bylaws and
prepare shareholders for a management succession process that
could last four years. Back then, Setubal agreed to step down as
president of Itaú Unibanco SA, the bank's commercial bank, as he
approached the mandatory retirement age of 60.
The new bylaws included a clause allowing Setubal to retire
as CEO of Itaú Unibanco Holding at age 62.
Under the new structure, Itaú Unibanco will have a
management team comprised of Bonomi, Bracher and Schettini - the
three division directors - and two senior vice presidents.
The two new senior vice presidents will be Eduardo Vassimon,
who will accumulate the titles of Itaú's chief financial officer
and chief risk officer, and Claudia Politanksi, who will
accumulate the titles of chief legal officer and head of human
resources and institutional relations.
Bonomi's responsibilities include running the retail bank,
as well as looking after the card processing business and the
marketing area.
Apart from the wholesale banking unit, Bracher will also
take responsibility for the investment services and transaction
systems unit as well as Itaú's fast-growing Latin America
business.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese,
Cynthia Osterman and Ken Wills)