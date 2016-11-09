Bracher to succeed Setubal as Brazil's Itaú CEO -newspaper columnist

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA plans
to appoint Cândido Bracher as the successor for Chief Executive
Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal, whose term ends in coming
months, an O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper columnist said on
Wednesday.
According to Estado columnist Sonia Racy's online blog,
Setubal is still deciding whether Bracher, currently Itaú's head
of wholesale and corporate banking, should take the reins of
Brazil's No. 1 lender by market value immediately or by April.
São Paulo-based Itaú declined to comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by W Simon)