UPDATE 2-Brazil's Itaú to tap banker Bracher as CEO -filing

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will
appoint Cândido Botelho Bracher as the successor to Chief
Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal, whose term ends at
next year's annual shareholders meeting, the bank said on
Wednesday in a securities filing.
Bracher, a 57-year-old business administrator who is
currently Itaú's head of wholesale and corporate banking, should
take the reins of Brazil's No. 1 lender by market value in April
at the shareholders assembly, the filing said.
Bracher is a member of the family which partly owned Banco
BBA Creditanstalt SA, an investment banking firm that Itaú
bought in 2003 and morphed into the conglomerate's corporate and
investment banking arm.
The bank also announced changes in the executive committee.
Eduardo Vassimon will replace Bracher as head of wholesale and
corporate banking.
Marco Bonomi, which heads the retail banking division, will
become a board member and be replaced by Marcio Schettini. Caio
David will become the bank's chief financial officer, the filing
said.
Investors and analysts have closely followed the process to
replace Setubal, who has been at the helm of the bank since
1994. Setubal, 62, belongs to one of the families controlling
Itaú Unibanco.
Setubal's decision to step down from Itaú's chain of command
comes as the bank is emerging from a phase of operational
transformation amid Brazil's worst recession in eight decades.
Over the past two years, Setubal shunned fast growth.
Instead, he wanted the bank to tap the least risky credit
segments, ramp up fee income, curb expenses, expand overseas and
tighten loan disbursement standards.
Setubal's ability to steer Itaú through years of slow growth
in Brazil has made its stock an investor favorite: 15 of the 17
analysts covering the bank rate it a "buy" or a "hold," with the
remaining two labeling it a "sell," according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Itaú's preferred shares, which are the most
heavily traded stock on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, shed 3
percent to 37 reais in late afternoon trading. The stock is up
57 percent over the past year.
