UPDATE 2-Brazil's Itaú to tap banker Bracher as CEO -filing

(Adds other management changes at the bank and expected date for CEO replacement)

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will appoint Cândido Botelho Bracher as the successor to Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal, whose term ends at next year's annual shareholders meeting, the bank said on Wednesday in a securities filing.

Bracher, a 57-year-old business administrator who is currently Itaú's head of wholesale and corporate banking, should take the reins of Brazil's No. 1 lender by market value in April at the shareholders assembly, the filing said.

Bracher is a member of the family which partly owned Banco BBA Creditanstalt SA, an investment banking firm that Itaú bought in 2003 and morphed into the conglomerate's corporate and investment banking arm.

The bank also announced changes in the executive committee. Eduardo Vassimon will replace Bracher as head of wholesale and corporate banking.

Marco Bonomi, which heads the retail banking division, will become a board member and be replaced by Marcio Schettini. Caio David will become the bank's chief financial officer, the filing said.

Investors and analysts have closely followed the process to replace Setubal, who has been at the helm of the bank since 1994. Setubal, 62, belongs to one of the families controlling Itaú Unibanco.

Setubal's decision to step down from Itaú's chain of command comes as the bank is emerging from a phase of operational transformation amid Brazil's worst recession in eight decades.

Over the past two years, Setubal shunned fast growth. Instead, he wanted the bank to tap the least risky credit segments, ramp up fee income, curb expenses, expand overseas and tighten loan disbursement standards.

Setubal's ability to steer Itaú through years of slow growth in Brazil has made its stock an investor favorite: 15 of the 17 analysts covering the bank rate it a "buy" or a "hold," with the remaining two labeling it a "sell," according to Thomson Reuters data.

Itaú's preferred shares, which are the most heavily traded stock on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, shed 3 percent to 37 reais in late afternoon trading. The stock is up 57 percent over the past year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by W Simon and Andrea Ricci)