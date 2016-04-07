Brazil's Itaú Unibanco says interested in Citi assets

SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's Itaú Unibanco , the country's largest private-sector bank, is interested in the assets Citigroup Inc. will sell in Latin America, said Itaú's vice-president for the region on Thursday.

Ricardo Marino, the Itáu vice president, said there are no negotiations underway yet. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)