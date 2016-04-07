Brazil's Itaú Unibanco says interested in Citi assets

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's Itaú Unibanco , the country's largest private-sector bank, is interested in the assets Citigroup Inc. will sell in Latin America, said Itaú's vice-president for the region on Thursday.
Ricardo Marino, the Itáu vice president, said there are no negotiations underway yet. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.