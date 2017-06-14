版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 07:49 BJT

Brazil's Itau forms credit intelligence venture with four other banks

SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.

Itau said in a securities filing that each bank would have a 20 percent stake in the venture that would create a database to manage credit information on companies and individuals, with the aim of facilitating credit. Operations would begin in 2019.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐