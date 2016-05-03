Brazil's Itaú misses profit estimates as provisions soar

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
SAO PAULO May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday after rising defaults forced Brazil's most profitable bank to raise loan-loss provisions more than initially expected.
Recurring net income, a gauge of profit excluding one-time items, came in at 5.183 billion reais ($1.48 billion) last quarter, São Paulo-based Itaú said in a securities filing. The number came in below the average consensus estimate of 5.280 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.5005 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by W Simon)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.