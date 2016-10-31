Itaú beats estimates as interest, fee income jump; provisions slip

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Monday after interest and fee income rose above expectations and loan-loss provisions declined slightly.
The São Paulo-based lender earned recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, of 5.595 billion reais ($1.75 billion) last quarter, topping average estimates of 4.993 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. The bank kept annual guidance estimates unchanged for this year.
($1 = 3.2041 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
