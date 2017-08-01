FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Itaú's credit ROE may surpass cost of capital, CEO says
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
2017年8月1日 / 下午2点44分 / 1 天前

Itaú's credit ROE may surpass cost of capital, CEO says

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The profitability of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's lending segment could top fundraising costs in coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Cândido Bracher said on Tuesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 lender is gradually detaching itself from the nation's longest credit market downturn in two decades.

Recurring return on equity for Itaú's credit activities, which consume almost half of the bank's regulatory capital, totaled 14.5 percent in the second quarter - the highest in at least two years. Bracjer told investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results that "it is possible" that ROE could surpass Itaú's cost of capital as Brazil's economy recovers.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry

