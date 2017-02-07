Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimates as provisions fall

SAO PAULO Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining loan defaults and stronger interest and fee income allowed Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value to trim loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding one-time items, rose 4 percent from the third quarter to 5.817 billion reais ($1.87 billion) and topped an average analysts consensus estimate of 5.762 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 3.1150 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)