Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimates as provisions fall

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
SAO PAULO Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining loan defaults and stronger interest and fee income allowed Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value to trim loan-loss provisions.
Recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding one-time items, rose 4 percent from the third quarter to 5.817 billion reais ($1.87 billion) and topped an average analysts consensus estimate of 5.762 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.1150 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.