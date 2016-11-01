Itaú to focus on less risky credit even if Brazil recovery firms

SAO PAULO Nov 1 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will
maintain focus on the least risky credit segments even if a
recovery in the Brazilian economy firms in coming months, Chief
Financial Officer Eduardo Vassimon said, signaling prudence as
banks wrestle with the nation's harshest credit downturn in two
decades.
In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results,
Vassimon said that Brazil's largest bank by market value expects
loan-loss provision expenses to come in at the lowest end of the
expected 23 billion real-26 billion real ($7.2 billion-$8.1
billion) range for the indicator this year.
($1 = 3.1995 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)