UPDATE 2-Itaú to focus on less-risky loans even if Brazil recovery firms

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 1 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA plans
to focus on less-risky loan segments even if an economic
recovery in Brazil soon gains steam, Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Vassimon said on Tuesday, signaling prudence as banks
struggle with the worst credit downturn in two decades.
In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results,
executives at Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value said any step
to grow in segments outside secured credit lines, like
payroll-deductible and mortgage lending, will be carefully
analyzed to avoid adding too much risk to the balance sheet.
According to Vassimon, loan-loss provisions have already
peaked, suggesting Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal's
strategy to cut default risk by growing in loans that charge
narrower spreads has worked. The unevenness in consumer and
corporate loan defaults, however, still makes it hard for Itaú
to decide where to grow in coming months, he said.
"Our risk-based model of credit pricing makes a decision to
grow in this or that segment more a function of a wide array of
variables, not simply on whether a recovery has taken hold,"
Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's investor relations head, said on the call.
Itaú's prudent tack on loan book growth, as well as efforts
to grow interest and fee income in a sustained manner this year,
also indicate that demand for credit still shows serious signs
of weakness after more than two years of recession, the
executives said.
EXCESS CAPITAL
The remarks frustrated investors, helping drive shares of
Itaú down for the first session in five on Tuesday. Preferred
shares fell 2.6 percent to 37.39 reais, a day after
hitting an all-time high after the bank beat profit estimates.
Vassimon and Kopel also said that Itaú is alert to potential
investment opportunities in Latin America. In the event
opportunities fail to materialize, Itaú could ramp up share
buybacks or raise dividend payouts.
Setubal, who retires next year after 22 years at the helm of
the banking behemoth, has also steered Itaú through expansion
across Latin America, providing an extra profit buffer. Itaú
expects operations outside Brazil to contribute 20 percent of
annual profit by the end of the decade.
Defaults may begin to decline first in the consumer loan
book and then on the corporate side, the executives said, while
the central bank's decision to initiate a cycle of interest-rate
cuts will take time to translate into cheaper loans.
São Paulo-based Itaú expects loan-loss provision expenses to
come in at the low end of its guidance of between 23 billion
reais and 26 billion reais ($7.2 billion-$8.1 billion) this
year.
($1 = 3.1995 reais)
(Editing by Alan Crosby and Dan Grebler)